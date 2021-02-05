Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 134.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,874 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 41.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,249,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 662,374 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,720,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,483,000 after purchasing an additional 437,860 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 949,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,129,000 after buying an additional 420,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,291,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,561,000 after buying an additional 277,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.88.

OTEX opened at $47.58 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

