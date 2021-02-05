easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EJTTF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded easyJet to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, January 31st.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

