Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Trading Down 6.9%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) dropped 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 5,534,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 8,169,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 2,440.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 135,535 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ebang International during the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ebang International during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ebang International in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ebang International in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.