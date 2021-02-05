eBoost (EBST) Market Cap Achieves $228,137.05

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $228,137.05 and approximately $89.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 61.5% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.86 or 0.00402892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003666 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000208 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

