ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at CIBC

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:ECN traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.49. 404,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,359. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -749.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.86. ECN Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.67 and a twelve month high of C$7.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.67.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.37 million. Analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

