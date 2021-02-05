ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at Raymond James

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) stock traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,359. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -749.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. ECN Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.67 and a 1-year high of C$7.57.
ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
