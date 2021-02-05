ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at Raymond James

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) stock traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,359. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -749.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. ECN Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.67 and a 1-year high of C$7.57.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

