ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.
Shares of ECN stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.49. 404,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,359. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -749.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.67. ECN Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.67 and a 1 year high of C$7.57.
ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
