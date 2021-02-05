ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of ECN stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.49. 404,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,359. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -749.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.67. ECN Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.67 and a 1 year high of C$7.57.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

