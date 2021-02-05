ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$9.00 at TD Securities

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.

ECN has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark upped their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

ECN traded up C$0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.49. 404,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,359. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -749.00. ECN Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.67 and a 1 year high of C$7.57.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Corp.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

