ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$9.00 at TD Securities

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.
ECN has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark upped their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.
ECN traded up C$0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.49. 404,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,359. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -749.00. ECN Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.67 and a 1 year high of C$7.57.
About ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.