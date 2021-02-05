ECO Animal Health Group plc (EAH.L) (LON:EAH) Hits New 12-Month High at $345.00

ECO Animal Health Group plc (EAH.L) (LON:EAH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.51) and last traded at GBX 336.50 ($4.40), with a volume of 827312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.25).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 247.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.05. The firm has a market cap of £229.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.58.

About ECO Animal Health Group plc (EAH.L) (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

