Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of Ecolab worth $35,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after acquiring an additional 712,842 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,615,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.