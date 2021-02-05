EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.92

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $4.92. EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 156,792 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.92. The company has a market cap of C$277.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.25. The company has a quick ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 37.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Get EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) alerts:

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 19,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$66,515.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,189 shares in the company, valued at C$312,053.94. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,224 shares of company stock worth $1,142,515.

About EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO)

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.