EDC Blockchain (EDC) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.02 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $338,409.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,639.38 or 1.00020391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00026596 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00047923 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars.

