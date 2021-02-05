Eden (EDN) Price Up 20.3% This Week

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Eden has a total market cap of $810,173.46 and approximately $85,539.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Eden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Eden

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

