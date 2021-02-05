Edgeware (EDG) Trading Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $122.12 million and $2.19 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00063927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.79 or 0.01202550 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00052339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,354.43 or 0.05975945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00035671 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,995,156,461 coins and its circulating supply is 5,417,911,575 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

