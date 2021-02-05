Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Director Sells $698,722.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EW traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.10. 1,969,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $480,262,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 399.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,076,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,534 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 969,077 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $66,543,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,455,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,005,000 after purchasing an additional 694,177 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

