Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW opened at $85.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.55. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,713,645.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,586,509 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.