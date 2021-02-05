EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 5.6%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.73 and last traded at $76.40. Approximately 1,943,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,189,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EHang stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

