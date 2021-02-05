Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Up 12.7%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) shot up 12.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.96. 7,360,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 3,091,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CSFB set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,999,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 370,506 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 84.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after acquiring an additional 571,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,188,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 185,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

