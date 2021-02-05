Electra Private Equity Plc (ELTA.L) (LON:ELTA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $218.49

Electra Private Equity Plc (ELTA.L) (LON:ELTA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $218.49 and traded as high as $285.00. Electra Private Equity Plc (ELTA.L) shares last traded at $283.00, with a volume of 12,382 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 273.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 218.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22.

Electra Private Equity Plc (ELTA.L) Company Profile (LON:ELTA)

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

