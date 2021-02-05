Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) fell 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.69. 24,390,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 20,777,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SOLO shares. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $710.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 3.08.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 639,003 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth about $890,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOLO)
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.
