Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) fell 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.69. 24,390,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 20,777,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SOLO shares. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $710.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 3.08.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,809.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. Research analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 639,003 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth about $890,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

