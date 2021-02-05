Electroneum (ETN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.01 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $56.09 million and $1.01 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000217 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,232,742,501 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

