Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $143.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the game software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

EA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.16.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.63 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.19 and its 200-day moving average is $133.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,802.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,142 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,830 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $90,613,000 after purchasing an additional 88,769 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 59,027 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 374 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

