Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.02

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and traded as low as $9.77. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELEEF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Element Fleet Management in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from $12.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

