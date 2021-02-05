Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after acquiring an additional 105,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.3% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 24.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $202.43. 42,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.24 and a 200-day moving average of $157.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $193.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

