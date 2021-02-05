Elisabeth Stheeman Acquires 1,000 Shares of Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) Stock

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) insider Elisabeth Stheeman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 538 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,380 ($7,029.00).

Shares of LON EDIN traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 540 ($7.06). 463,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,421. The stock has a market cap of £929.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 548.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 494.66. The company has a current ratio of 26.56, a quick ratio of 25.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 335.50 ($4.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 616 ($8.05).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.03%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

