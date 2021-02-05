Ellaism Trading Up 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $227,504.47 and $93.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,679.12 or 0.04285142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00021633 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 41,536,588 coins and its circulating supply is 41,485,256 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

