Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.14

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.14 and traded as high as $12.24. Elmira Savings Bank shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 1,692 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.12% of Elmira Savings Bank worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

