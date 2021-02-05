Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.18). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

ELOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,213. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.57.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

