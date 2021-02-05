Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.30

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ELRNF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and traded as high as $3.63. Elron Electronic Industries shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 5,210 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $107.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.

Elron Electronic Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELRNF)

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides technology products in the medical devices and cyber fields. The company offers BrainsGate, a minimally invasive treatment for ischemic stroke; Pocared, an automated microbiology lab system for infectious diseases diagnosis; CartiHeal implants for cartilage and bone repair in weight bearing joints; Coramaze, a transfemoral mitral valve repair system with atraumatic anchoring; Notal Vision, a remote monitoring of patients at risk of vision loss from age-related macular degeneration; cyber intelligence platform that detects and defuses threats before they become cyberattacks; Alcide, a dev-to-production security tool for workloads running on kubernetes platforms; and SecuredTouch a behavioral biometrics for mobile transactions.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Elron Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elron Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.