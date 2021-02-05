eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 177,362 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 177,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $528,538.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,283,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,832.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 205,252 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $556,232.92.

On Monday, January 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $2,583,662.89.

Shares of eMagin stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,897. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. eMagin Co. has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.48 million, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.82.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in eMagin by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eMagin by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in eMagin by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

