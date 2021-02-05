EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) (LON:EMIS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,052.82

Shares of EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) (LON:EMIS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,052.82 and traded as high as $1,181.15. EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) shares last traded at $1,158.00, with a volume of 29,972 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £733.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,108.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,052.82.

Get EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) alerts:

In other EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) news, insider Andrew McKeon bought 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.80) per share, with a total value of £10,985.80 ($14,353.02).

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments: EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to NHS markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.