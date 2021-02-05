EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 647.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,413 shares during the period. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.25% of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 149,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after acquiring an additional 174,401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 409,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter.

Get EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $74.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $76.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.