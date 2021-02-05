Enbridge (ENB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Enbridge to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.