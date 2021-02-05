Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (ENB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) to post earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.11 billion during the quarter.

ENB opened at C$45.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$91.70 billion and a PE ratio of 47.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.18. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of C$33.06 and a 52-week high of C$57.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 330.00%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total value of C$110,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,838,668.90. Also, Director Marcel R. Coutu purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$409,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,613,036. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

