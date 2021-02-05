Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after buying an additional 106,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.03. 51,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,505. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

