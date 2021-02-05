Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR.TO) (TSE:EFR) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.17

Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR.TO) (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.17 and last traded at C$6.12, with a volume of 654588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$828.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

About Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR.TO) (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

