Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.85

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 336549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Energy Fuels from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $172,591 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 543.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

