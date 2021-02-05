Energycoin (ENRG) 1-Day Volume Hits $55.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 30.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, Energycoin has traded 45.9% higher against the US dollar. Energycoin has a market cap of $238,097.54 and $55.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009962 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004059 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

Energycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

