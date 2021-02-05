Energycoin (ENRG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $54.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $140,050.93 and $54.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00021503 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004051 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.