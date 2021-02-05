Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Desjardins

Equities research analysts at Desjardins started coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ERF stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $850.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. Equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 45.0% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 3,508.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

