Enigma (ENG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $78,009.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Enigma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $78,009.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.33 or 0.00315975 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003331 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $629.96 or 0.01654271 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

