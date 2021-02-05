Enjin Coin (ENJ) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001028 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $326.44 million and $90.03 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00069689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.50 or 0.01364192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.49 or 0.06742188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00056372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006472 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00040277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,185,857 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

