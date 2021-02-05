Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.35 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%.

ENVA traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,905. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $996.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $914,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

