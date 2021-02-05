EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Stock Price Up 11.6%

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)’s share price rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 76,252 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 519% from the average daily volume of 12,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

ENQUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnQuest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.25.

Get EnQuest alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 3.32.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.