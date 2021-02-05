Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Trading 5.3% Higher

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.40. 1,514,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,178,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $15.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

