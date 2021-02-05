Entain PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Entain PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

GMVHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 13th.

GMVHF opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. Entain has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

