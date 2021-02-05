Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Trading 5.8% Higher

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.29. 709,407 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 476,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.10.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

