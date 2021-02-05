Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.40

Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 2607144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $743.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.92.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $2,570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,910,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after buying an additional 350,902 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 1,278.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 342,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 317,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 48,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

