Enzyme Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.40 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00067697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.42 or 0.01292081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00060094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.60 or 0.06706032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006200 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00038761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00020857 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

