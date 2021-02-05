EOS Force Market Cap Hits $4.45 Million (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 81.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and $114,977.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS Force has traded up 126.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.85 or 0.00220265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008205 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOSC uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

